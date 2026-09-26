Andhra Minister Atchannaidu orders quick assessment of crop losses

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu has directed officials to immediately assess crop losses caused by heavy rains and strong winds under the influence of the severe depression affecting the State. He also ordered authorities to identify damage to roads and other infrastructure and take up emergency restoration works on a war footing.

The Minister held a special teleconference with Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Budithi Rajasekhar, Agriculture Commissioner Jilani, Horticulture Commissioner Srinivasulu, the Director of Animal Husbandry, the Fisheries Commissioner and other senior officials to review the situation and the immediate measures required.

He also reviewed the situation with the Collectors of Parvathipuram Manyam, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and Srikakulam districts, directing them to coordinate relief operations and infrastructure restoration.

Atchannaidu instructed officials to conduct an immediate field-level survey of damage to agricultural and horticultural crops and complete the enumeration of losses at the earliest. Officials were asked to visit fields where waterlogging had occurred and assess the condition of crops. Farmers should be provided technical advice on removing stagnant water and preventing further damage caused by excessive moisture, he said.

The Minister directed Collectors to immediately record details of roads and other infrastructure damaged by the rains and winds. Roads crucial for public movement should be identified and given priority for emergency repairs. District administrations were asked to continuously monitor affected areas and speed up relief and restoration measures.

Atchannaidu also stressed the need to conserve the rainwater received by the State. Against the backdrop of drought-like conditions expected due to the El Niño effect, he directed officials to prepare plans to store water in tanks and reservoirs for future water requirements.

While stagnant water harmful to crops should be drained, special measures should also be taken to conserve rainwater wherever feasible. Farmers should be educated on efficient water-use practices, he said.