Chemical effluents contaminate irrigation canal in Denduluru, farmers allege

ELURU: Farmers in Denduluru have alleged that chemical effluents are entering irrigation canals and contaminating water used for paddy cultivation and aquaculture.

The contaminated water, the farmers allege, enters the canal through a stream crossing the railway line near Denduluru railway gate.

They said the problem had continued for nearly three years, but the situation worsened on Friday as a large volume of allegedly contaminated water entered the canal. Farmers who stepped into the water complained of skin irritation. They also showed dead fish and pointed out the strong, foul smell in the water flowing near oil palm plantations.

The farmers said nearly 150 acres of paddy fields and 30 acres of aquaculture ponds depend on the common water source.

They expressed concern that the contaminated water could also affect fish, poultry and other livestock.

Tenant farmer Maganti Peddiraju said the alleged pollution had affected paddy yields. He said one acre normally yields 40 to 45 bags, but he expected only about 20.

Farmers Rajolu Suri and others approached the Denduluru Tahsildar’s office to lodge a complaint, but the Tahsildar was unavailable, they said. District Environmental Engineer AS Ramachandra Murthy, when contacted by TNIE, said he would look into the matter.