CM Chandrababu backs ECI, says SIR clarification reaffirms credibility of constitutional institutions

NEW DELHI: TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday backed the Election Commission, saying its clarification on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls reaffirmed the credibility of India’s constitutional institutions.

“The unanimous clarification issued by the Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alongside Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, reaffirms the integrity and credibility of our constitutional institutions and puts to rest all the misconceptions surrounding it,” Naidu said.

The TDP is a key constituent of the BJP-led ruling coalition at the Centre. Naidu said decisions related to the SIR of electoral rolls were being taken collectively and in accordance with established procedures.

“The decisions concerning the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls are taken collectively and in strict adherence to established institutional protocols,” he said.

“Attempts to undermine global confidence in India’s democratic framework or electoral processes for short-term political gains are deeply unfortunate,” Naidu said.

Emphasising the importance of accepting electoral verdicts, he said political leaders must respect the mandate of voters irrespective of the outcome. “Electoral outcomes reflect the people’s mandate. In a robust democracy, leadership also means accepting both victories and defeats with grace and humility,” he said. “Respect for our constitutional institutions is paramount. It is the collective responsibility of leaders across party lines to uphold public confidence in India’s democratic process,” he said.