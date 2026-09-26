Kadapa eyes global horticulture hub tag with massive crop expansion

KADAPA: Kadapa district is set to emerge as a major horticulture hub under the State government’s ‘Global Horticulture Hub (Rayalaseema Rising)’ initiative, aimed at transforming Rayalaseema into a leading horticulture region.

The district administration has drawn up plans to expand the area under horticultural crops by 75,028 hectares over the next three years, while promoting micro-irrigation for efficient use of water. The programme, earlier known as the Rayalaseema Integrated Horticulture Development Programme (RIHDP), will be launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on October 3.

Kadapa currently has about 83,000 hectares under horticultural crops. The government is expected to allocate Rs 1,770 crore for the programme in the district over three years. Officials estimate that the sector’s Gross Value Added (GVA), currently around Rs 10,273.86 crore, could rise to Rs 14,406.25 crore after implementation.

Nearly 90 per cent of the targeted micro-irrigation systems have already been implemented in the district. Kadapa’s banana, citrus and other horticultural produce is supplied to several States and exported to Arab countries.

The initiative will support farmers across the entire value chain, from seeds, nurseries and rejuvenation of old orchards to cold storage, production, value addition, marketing and exports.

Based on water availability, soil conditions, existing horticultural activity and crop suitability, 30 horticulture clusters have been proposed. Farmers in 382 clusters across 40 mandals will be supported in three phases, covering 10, 11 and nine mandals respectively.

Crop development will be planned around major water sources, including Gandikota and Chitravathi balancing reservoirs, Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi, Pulivendula branch canal, Telugu Ganga Left Canal, Sagileru canal, Pennar river and Annamayya project.