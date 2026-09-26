No access to healthcare for tribals in AP district

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: For hundreds of tribal families living in remote hilltop villages in Polavaram district, access to healthcare remains a daily challenge. With no proper road connectivity, reaching a hospital often involves walking long distances through hills and forest paths.

For doctors and health workers, taking medical services to these isolated communities is equally difficult.In the Kooturu hospital area of Kunavaram mandal, about 745 people live in 14 hill villages.

Under the Yedugurallapalli health centre in Chinturu mandal, around 800 people live in 16 villages, while another 600 people in 10 villages come under the Tulasipaka health centre. In Maredumilli mandal, around 600 people live in nine remote hill villages.

Locals have to climb down the hills and travel long distances to reach mandal headquarters, hospitals and other essential services. In cases of serious illness or complications during pregnancy, patients are often carried down the hills on traditional stretchers or dolis.

Health sub-centres have been established in some remote areas, where ASHA workers provide basic medicines and inform authorities about serious cases. Medical teams visit the hill villages once every three days, using footpaths from different directions. Medical camps are organised at weekly markets to bring healthcare closer to tribal communities.

The challenges were evident recently when a medical team conducted camps at Ukkuluru Kothaveedhi and Lingavaram villages under the Boduluru PHC in Maredumilli mandal. Carrying medicines and equipment, the team walked nearly five kilometres through muddy paths from the nearest main road.

Three medical teams visit the hilltop villages once every three days through three different footpaths. If fever cases or other health issues are reported, we assess their severity and visit the villages, along with another doctor if necessary. In emergencies, feeder ambulances are sent to the foothills to transport patients to hospitals,” said Dr Srinivasa Dora of Kooturu Hospital, Kunavaram mandal.

Rampachodavaram MLA Miriyala Sireesha Devi said the government had strengthened healthcare services in remote tribal areas by introducing tiny feeder ambulances and providing medical care on a war footing. Doctors were being deputed to hill villages to conduct medical camps. “We must further improve healthcare services,” she said.

Human Rights Watch director Balu Akkasu said, “We have to bow our heads in shame that even after 80 years of independence, the doli system still exists in tribal and hilly areas.

The pathetic situation prevails across all five ITDAs in the state. The government should intervene and take immediate steps to improve healthcare services in these areas.”