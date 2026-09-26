Petitions against three capitals-plan are infructuous now, observes Andhra HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday observed that several petitions challenging the previous YSRCP government’s plan to establish three capitals would become infructuous as Amaravati has been accorded statutory recognition as the State capital by Parliament. The court further directed the parties to place before it details of any other petitions that had become infructuous, and stated that classifying the cases issue-wise would facilitate their adjudication.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill, and Justices N Jayasurya and BS Bhanumathi, passed the orders while hearing a batch of petitions concerning the State capital. The bench also deferred further proceedings in view of the possibility that the appeals filed by the previous government against the High Court’s March 3, 2022 judgment could come up before the Supreme Court on September 29.

It may be recalled that farmers from the capital region Amaravati, and several others had approached the High Court challenging the repeal of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act, and the legislation making a provision for decentralisation of administration through the proposed three-capitals arrangement.

Can’t fix fresh deadlines for developed plots: HC

After hearing the petitions, a three-judge bench on March 3, 2022 held Amaravati to be the sole capital, and issued a continuing mandamus to monitor the implementation of its directions relating to the development of the capital city.

The court had prescribed timelines for implementing the land pooling agreements entered into with farmers, handing over developed plots to them and providing infrastructure, including roads, drinking water, drainage and electricity.