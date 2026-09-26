Somasila reservoir gets fresh inflows

NELLORE: Inflows into the Somasila reservoir have increased steadily in the past few days, bringing relief after the water level in the project fell to its lowest point of the year amid the delayed monsoon and El Niño conditions.
The inflow rose from 798 cusecs on September 19 to 6,682 cusecs on September 24. The reservoir’s storage, which had dropped to 15.227 TMC on September 18, increased to 16.498 TMC by Thursday morning. Officials said Somasila has received 1.271 TMC from the Penna river so far this year. Normally, inflows begin in June, but due to El Niño, the river brought no substantial flow until September, though some water entered following local rains.
The inflow into Somasila stood at 798 cusecs on September 19 and declined to 698 cusecs the following day. It subsequently increased to 1,941 cusecs on September 21 and reached 4,037 cusecs by September 23. On Thursday, September 24, the inflow rose further to 6,682 cusecs.
Recent rains in Kadapa district have triggered fresh flows in the Penna River. At Adinimmayapalli, the river recorded 10,520 cusecs on Thursday, and officials expect inflows into Somasila to rise further as water from the Penna and its tributaries reaches the reservoir.
Tributary flows have begun, giving the reservoir a fresh‑water appearance. The Kandaleru reservoir currently holds 17.27 TMC, though it has no inflow.
The El Niño conditions had raised concerns among farmers, with groundwater levels falling by nearly four metres. The decline in Somasila’s storage had added to their concerns. The renewed flow in the Penna has therefore provided some relief.
Weather changes have raised hopes for better inflows during the northeast monsoon. The Penna usually receives substantial flows in October and November.
Project Executive Engineer Srinivasa Kumar said floodwater from the catchment areas was a positive sign and expressed hope the inflows would continue, helping to boost the reservoir’s storage.