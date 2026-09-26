Thin cable only lifeline for 200 tribal families as swollen Seethapalli stream cuts off villages

RAJMAHENDRAVARAM: A thin cable stretched across the swollen Seethapalli stream has become the only lifeline for more than 200 tribal families living in the villages of Velagapalli and Gumpenapalli in Devipatnam mandal in Polavaram district, which is located 70 km from Rajamahendravaram.

A dangerous scene unfolded on Friday evening when a tribal man crossed the raging stream from Gumpenapalli towards Velagapalli, carrying a child on his shoulder while holding on to the cable with one hand. The incident highlights the grave risks faced by residents during the monsoon.

Following heavy rains, the water flow in the Seethapalli stream increased sharply after water was released from the upstream Musurumalli project. With the stream in spate, villagers had no option but to rely on the cable tied between a palm tree on one bank and another tree on the opposite side.

The crossing is fraught with danger, as any break in the cable could prove fatal. The plight of the tribal families worsens whenever the stream overflows during the rainy season.

Residents said they face severe difficulties in emergencies, particularly when someone falls ill at night. Despite repeated appeals for the construction of a bridge across the stream, their demand remains unfulfilled. They urged the authorities to take immediate steps to provide a safe crossing and end their annual ordeal.