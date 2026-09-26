Vizag district records 332.7 mm rainfall in five days

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam district recorded an average rainfall of 332.7 mm between September 21 and on September 25, amid heavy rain caused by the impact of a severe depression. The Gambhiramgedda reservoir reached its full reservoir level (FRL) of 126 feet and was receiving an inflow of around 100 cusecs, with surplus water being released downstream at the same rate, District Collector M Abhishikth Kishore said on Friday.

Water levels in the Meghadrigedda, Raiwada and Tatipudi reservoirs remained within safe limits and no warnings were required, he said. Visakhapatnam Rural recorded the highest rainfall in the district at 426.6 mm, followed by Seethammadhara at 398.6 mm, Gopalapatnam at 375.2 mm, Maharani Peta at 367.4 mm, Mulagada at 364.2 mm, Peda Gantyada at 360.8 mm and Pendurthi at 348 mm.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration shifted 257 people from 97 families living in flood- and landslide-prone areas to safer locations. It also kept 56 relief centres ready within Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits and provided food to those taking shelter there. The administration shifted 40 families in rural areas, 25 in Seethammadhara, 23 in Gopalapatnam, four in Mulagada, three in Maharani Peta and two in Gajuwaka.