24,057 Vijayawada families set to get house pattas

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will distribute house regularisation pattas to 24,057 families in Vijayawada on September 30 providing full ownership rights to beneficiaries of decades-old NTR house sites under Pedalaku Pattabhishekam programme. Land worth an estimated Rs 9,800 crore to be regularised and each beneficiary family to get assets valued at approximately Rs 40-45 lakh.

Following the huge success of pattas distribution programme in Visakhapatnam, now Chief Minister Naidu scheduled to distribute house regularisation pattas to beneficiaries in Vijayawada. The move will provide a permanent solution to the decades-old issue of house-site pattas that has remained a major electoral issue in Vijayawada.

The government will regularise houses built on land covered by NTR-era house pattas issued decades ago and provide beneficiaries with full legal rights over their properties. Recently, the Chief Minister distributed regularisation pattas to 28,445 families in Visakhapatnam, conferring full rights over land valued at Rs 8,874 crore.

In Vijayawada, the coalition government is now set to provide regularisation pattas to 24,057 families covering land valued at approximately Rs 9,800 crore.The regularisation will cover 617 acres, equivalent to 29.86 lakh square yards, providing beneficiaries with complete ownership rights.

The market value of the land is estimated at around Rs 24,297 crore. The pattas will benefit families across eight Assembly constituencies and 15 mandals in NTR and Krishna districts. Beneficiaries include those from Vijayawada East, Vijayawada West, Vijayawada Central, Gannavaram, Jaggayyapeta, Mylavaram, Nandigama and Tiruvuru constituencies. A significant number of beneficiaries reside in houses constructed on hill areas within the three Vijayawada city constituencies.