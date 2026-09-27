AP I&PR Department wins SKOCH Silver Award

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s commitment to administrative transparency, accountability, and digital service delivery has earned another rare national honour.

The State Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department received the SKOCH Silver Award for its Media Accreditation Management System. Joint Director I Suryachandra Rao and RIE Nagaraja took the award.

The AP Digital Corporation Limited won the Gold Award for its ‘Quantum Valley, Amaravati’ campaign. Digital Corporation Executive Director Rani Susmita and Special Officer Seshu Kumar took the award.

Under the guidance of I&PR Director Viswanathan K, the department digitised the accreditation process, eliminating delays and ensuring adherence to regulations without external influence.