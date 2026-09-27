First flood warning likely at Dowleswaram barrage

RAJMAHENDRAVARAM: With Godavari inflows rising, the first flood warning at the Dowleswaram barrage is expected on Saturday tonight.

About 5 lakh cusecs of water were flowing through the barrage on Saturday, prompting the East Godavari administration to step up vigil amid forecasts of heavy rain.

District Collector Kirthi Chekuri directed all government staff, including revenue, health, police, electricity, irrigation and local administration, to remain at headquarters and not take leave till further oders issued. The Collector stressed for the advance precautions to check loss of lives and property.

Polavaram District Collector K Dinesh Kumar said that with the Sabari River in spate, arrangements were being made to shift people from low-lying mandals to safer locations in Chinturu and elsewhere.

On the otherhand, Ambedkar Konaseema district is set to gain relief from flood threats as excess Godavari water is diverted through the Pattiseema lift irrigation project to the Krishna River and the Purushothapatnam scheme to the Polavaram left canal. District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala said a first flood warning could be issued if levels rise further by Saturday night.