Food safety officials close 25 hotels across Andhra Pradesh for violations

VIJAYAWADA: In a key operation against errant restaurants and hotels, food safety officials conducted simultaneous inspections at 66 hotels, restaurants and other establishments located in 28 districts across AP.

During the inspection, officials found various irregularities and slapped closure notices for 25 establishments, issued 45 improvement notices and registered 30 cases for violations.

Officials submitted a report detailing the violations detected and action taken to Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav.

According to an official release, the inspections were supervised by Health Secretary G Veerapandian and Food Safety Department Director General C Arun Babu. Joint food controller B Srinivas led teams comprising 40 food safety officers and 13 assistant food controllers.

Among the set ups closed were Apna Punjabi Dhaba in Anakapalle, Palagan Dhaba on Jonnavada Road in Nellore, Pavani Residency Hotel on Trunk Road in Nellore, Vayuputra Tiffins and Meals in MVP Colony, Vizag, and Hotel Manjunatha Bhavan near the RTC bus stand in Tirupati. “The establishments were directed to make necessary corrections and comply with food safety regulations,” officials added.