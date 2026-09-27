Gen Z may get four seats as TDP MLA Kotamreddy pushes youth into Nellore civic polls

NELLORE: With municipal elections approaching, TDP Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has announced that four divisions of the Nellore Municipal Corporation will be reserved for candidates aged 21-35.

Speaking to party workers and residents, he said the move is intended to give youth a role in civic administration and encourage technology-driven solutions to local issues.

Candidates will be chosen based on education, communication skills, civic awareness and commitment to public service, rather than family ties, financial strength or party seniority. The Nellore Municipal Corporation has 72 divisions, 36 of which fall under the rural constituency.

Independent research agencies are assessing prospective candidates on popularity, grassroots interaction and problem-solving ability.

The initiative follows Sridhar Reddy’s Maata-Manthi campaign, during which he engaged nearly 20,000 young voters on employment, governance and regional development. The announcement has drawn interest from educated aspirants and first-time voters.