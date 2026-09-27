GVMC chief directs officials to scrutinize voters list for ‘local polls’

VISHAKAPATNAM: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner and Additional Election Authority Ketan Garg directed officials of all departments to work in close coordination and make foolproof arrangements to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of the forthcoming local body elections in all 120 wards under GVMC limits.

On Saturday, he held a teleconference with officials of all GVMC departments and issued several instructions regarding election preparedness.

Subsequently, a day-long training programme on election management was conducted for the officials and staff at Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College in the city. Addressing the officials, Commissioner Ketan Garg directed them to thoroughly examine every aspect of election arrangements in all 120 wards under GVMC limits.

He directed officials to scrutinize voter lists police station-wise and ensure that there are no errors in voter details.

The commissioner has instructed officials to verify photo electoral rolls polling station-wise and maintain all relevant records accurately.