Heavy rain, floods damage 13,550 hectares of crops in three North Andhra districts

VIZIANAGARAM /SRIKAKULAM/PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Heavy rains triggered by a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal have battered farmers in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram-Manyam districts, with thousands of hectares of agriculture and horticulture crops damaged by incessant downpours, gale winds and flash floods.

According to preliminary estimates, 13,550 hectares (33,850 acres) of agriculture crops, including paddy, maize and cotton, and 1,030 hectares (2,500 acres) of horticulture crops, including banana, papaya and vegetables, have been damaged across the three districts. In addition, 1,304 coconut trees and 670 oil palm trees were uprooted by the strong winds.

Agriculture officials have begun enumerating the crop damage through the Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Information Management System (APAIMS) app. Details, including farmers’ names, bank account information and photographs of damaged crops, are being uploaded to the system. Farmers are now awaiting compensation from the government, seeking relief that takes into account the rising labour and input costs.

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram-Manyam are predominantly agrarian districts, with a large section of the population dependent on farming. Around three lakh hectares of agriculture crops such as paddy, maize and cotton and another one lakh acres of horticulture crops, including banana, papaya, coconut, oil palm and vegetables, are cultivated in the three districts during every Kharif season.