Make maximum use of rise in inflows: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday reviewed the heavy rainfall across the State, rising inflows into rivers and reservoirs, particularly in North Andhra, and the flood situation during a teleconference with senior officials.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister on inundation in residential areas in several districts, crop damage caused by flooding, and the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken.

Naidu directed officials to distribute 50 kg of rice free of cost to fishermen families who have been unable to venture into the sea for the past five days. He instructed officials to remain fully prepared to assist people in flood-affected areas and continuously monitor the situation.

He directed officials to store locally generated floodwater to the maximum extent possible. He also stressed the need for a new barrage between Pulichintala and Prakasam Barrage. Naidu recalled that the government had earlier considered constructing another barrage downstream of Prakasam Barrage.

He directed officials to take forward the proposals already prepared for both barrages and submit them to the Central government.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to expedite power supply to the Hiramandalam Lift Project. He instructed senior officials of the Irrigation and Energy departments to coordinate and complete the process immediately. He directed officials to complete the lift works and take steps to divert Vamsadhara water into the Hiramandalam Reservoir.

Naidu also reviewed measures being taken to fill reservoirs in various districts. Officials informed him that the State’s rainfall deficit had declined from 50 per cent to 31 per cent following the recent rains. The current rainfall deficit was 19.80 per cent in Coastal Andhra and 42 per cent in Rayalaseema, they said.