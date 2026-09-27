Make maximum use of rise in inflows: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday reviewed the heavy rainfall across the State, rising inflows into rivers and reservoirs, particularly in North Andhra, and the flood situation during a teleconference with senior officials.
Officials briefed the Chief Minister on inundation in residential areas in several districts, crop damage caused by flooding, and the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken.
Naidu directed officials to distribute 50 kg of rice free of cost to fishermen families who have been unable to venture into the sea for the past five days. He instructed officials to remain fully prepared to assist people in flood-affected areas and continuously monitor the situation.
He directed officials to store locally generated floodwater to the maximum extent possible. He also stressed the need for a new barrage between Pulichintala and Prakasam Barrage. Naidu recalled that the government had earlier considered constructing another barrage downstream of Prakasam Barrage.
He directed officials to take forward the proposals already prepared for both barrages and submit them to the Central government.
The Chief Minister also directed officials to expedite power supply to the Hiramandalam Lift Project. He instructed senior officials of the Irrigation and Energy departments to coordinate and complete the process immediately. He directed officials to complete the lift works and take steps to divert Vamsadhara water into the Hiramandalam Reservoir.
Naidu also reviewed measures being taken to fill reservoirs in various districts. Officials informed him that the State’s rainfall deficit had declined from 50 per cent to 31 per cent following the recent rains. The current rainfall deficit was 19.80 per cent in Coastal Andhra and 42 per cent in Rayalaseema, they said.
Officials said inflows into rivers in North Andhra from upstream areas were continuing. Naidu directed them to closely monitor the situation and continue relief measures in flood-affected areas.
The Chief Minister sought details of water levels in various reservoirs and inflows in different river basins across the State. Officials informed him that water levels had increased in 29 reservoirs following the heavy rains.
The combined storage in these reservoirs, which stood at 101 TMC on September 23, had increased by around 21 TMC by September 26. In North Andhra, water levels in 11 projects had increased by around 5 TMC. Another 16 TMC increase was recorded in 18 reservoirs in Kakinada, Polavaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, Palnadu, Nellore, Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur districts, officials said.
Naidu directed officials to make effective use of the additional water available. Officials said inflows in the Krishna, Godavari, Nagavali and Vamsadhara basins had increased compared with earlier levels.
Minister Atchannaidu and officials briefed the Chief Minister on river flows and the flood situation in North Andhra, while Irrigation officials explained the inflows and storage levels in reservoirs across the region.
In the Vamsadhara basin, inflows into Gotta Barrage increased from 7,214 cusecs on September 20 to 47,100 cusecs on September 25. In the Nagavali basin, inflows into Narayanapuram Anicut rose from 2,100 to 49,800 cusecs.
At the Madduvvalasa Project, inflows rose from 918 cusecs to around 18,000 cusecs, resulting in storage increasing from 1.61 TMC to 2.79 TMC.
Officials also reported substantial inflows into Thotapalli Barrage, where flows increased from 2,484 cusecs to around 23,250 cusecs.
In the Godavari basin, storage in Donkarayi Reservoir increased from 11.67 TMC on September 20 to 15.78 TMC on September 25, while storage in the Seeleru (Guntawada) Reservoir rose from 1.52 TMC to 3.90 TMC.
Heavy inflows were also recorded at Dowleswaram Barrage. The flow increased from 1.20 lakh cusecs on September 20 to 3.50 lakh cusecs on September 25, officials said.
At Prakasam Barrage, inflows rose from 8,187 cusecs on September 20 to 40,521 cusecs on September 25. Inflows into the Munneru also increased from 3,210 to 9,000 cusecs.
The Chief Minister directed officials to utilise the increased inflows to the maximum extent possible. While focusing on relief and rescue measures, he stressed the need to simultaneously divert available water to reservoirs.