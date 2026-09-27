SIR process in AP conducted with absolute integrity: TDP MP Lavu

He detailed how the systematic drive ensured no eligible citizen was left out, saying, “Over the last four months in Andhra Pradesh, the SIR process was executed with absolute integrity. Every political party was given adequate time to voice concerns, and every eligible citizen was given ample opportunity to register. Booth-level officers and administrative personnel worked tirelessly, reaching every nook and corner of the state to cross-verify past and present voter lists. The process was so meticulously and transparently conducted that even the opposition in Andhra Pradesh could not find a single flaw to object to.”

Addressing the allegations raised by Congress and other opposition parties regarding the SIR process, the TDP Floor Leader called out their selective outrage and said that the Congress had developed a habit of shifting blame whenever they lose an election and that they have manufactured a new excuse, claiming the SIR process caused their defeat. He further questioned them, saying, “If that were true, how do they explain their victories in other states?” He said that when they win, the ECI and the SIR process are beyond reproach; but when they lose, they immediately target constitutional institutions.