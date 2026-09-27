Strengthen hill slopes and drainage ahead of Dasara: AP Endowments Commissioner Ramachandra Mohan

VIJAYAWADA: A day after a landslide damaged the ghat road of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri due to heavy rains, Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan inspected the affected stretch on Saturday and directed officials to take permanent measures to prevent such incidents.

The commissioner inspected affected area and reviewed the safety arrangements. He said the safety of devotees would remain the top priority and instructed officials to complete protective works on war footing ahead of Dasara festivities.

Officials explained the works being taken up for the Dasara festivities. Commissioner Ramachandra Mohan called for a review of safety measures based on report of National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM). He directed officials to consult experts from Bengaluru-based institute and remove rocks weakened by rainwater.

“The landslide occurred when the ghat road had already been closed for repair works ahead of the Dasara festivities. As no devotees were present on the road, a major mishap was averted,” said Commissioner.