Visakhapatnam range IG Gopinath Jatti reviews local body poll preparedness with SPs

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Range IG Gopinath Jatti on Saturday reviewed local body election preparedness, crime control, women and child safety, road safety, ganja and drug control, cybercrime and pending cases with the SPs of six districts under the range.

The review meeting was held through a Zoom video conference with the SPs of Alluri Sitharama Raju, Polavaram, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam and Srikakulam districts.

The IG directed the SPs to identify sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations, problematic areas and previous election-related incidents and prepare security plans based on local conditions, past criminal history and disputes between rival groups.

He also directed the police to strengthen preventive measures against violence, threats, clashes, unlawful gatherings and other illegal activities during the elections. History-sheeters, rowdy-sheeters, habitual offenders, troublemakers and other problematic persons should be identified and kept under surveillance.

Pending Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) should be reviewed on priority basis and their execution expedited, the IG Gopinath said.