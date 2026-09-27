VIT-AP organises sixth Convocation, presents degrees to 3,877 graduands

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP, Amaravati, conducted its 6th Annual Convocation on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in the academic journey of 3,877 graduands, including 86 Ph.D scholars and 31 Gold Medalists.

The convocation was graced by Justice B Krishna Mohan, High Court Judge, as the Chief Guest, while Suceendran KM, Head, Academic Alliances Group, TCS, attended as the Guest of Honour. The ceremony was presided over by G Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor, in the presence of Sankar Viswanathan, Vice President, Kadhambari S Viswanathan, AVP; P Arulmozhivarman, Vice Chancellor and Jagadish C Mudiganti, Registrar, along with faculty, staff, parents and graduating students.

Justice B Krishna Mohan described convocation as a moment of transition, where the knowledge acquired at university begins its journey into society. Suceendran KM said, “The graduates stepping out today carry not only knowledge gained in classroom, but also the responsibility to apply that knowledge meaningfully.”

G Viswanathan said, “A convocation is a celebration of knowledge, perseverance and the aspirations of our young graduates. I encourage every student to contribute meaningfully to progress of nation.”

The V-C said, “VIT-AP University is proud of achievements of Batch 2026.”