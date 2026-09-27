Voice-based kiosks to lodge complaints have come up in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: People can now lodge police complaints without visiting a police station through voice-based e-complaint kiosks introduced by Vizag City Police at the railway station and RTC complex. Home Minister V Anitha inaugurated the kiosks, linked to the PGRS, on Saturday in the presence of CP Shankhabrata Bagchi and other officials.

The kiosks have been installed at the two busy locations, which together witness a daily footfall of around two to three lakh people. Citizens can register complaints by speaking into kiosk without help.

The system enables voice-based complaint registration in Telugu, English and Hindi. It guides citizens through simple questions to collect their details. It converts responses into text before registration and supports Telugu-to-Telugu transcription, Telugu-to-English transliteration and English-to-English transcription. It records the registration date and time, kiosk location and system identification number.

After verification, the system uploads the complaint to a central server and generates a unique identification number. The kiosk prints an acknowledgement slip with details, the assigned police station and a QR code to track its status.

If location remains unclear, it seeks additional information. If it cannot determine the jurisdiction, it marks the complaint as ‘Jurisdiction Pending’ and sends it to Control Room for manual allocation. The concerned Station House Officer receives an alert, while complaint also appears on officer’s dashboard.

Anitha said 1.5 lakh people travel via Vizag station every day and safety is important. She said kiosks would make police services transparent.