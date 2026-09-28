Andhra BJP chief PVN Madhav rejects vote theft charge, backs poll panel

VISAKHAPATNAM: State BJP president PVN Madhav on Sunday rejected the Opposition’s allegations of vote theft and said the party was ready to respond to every allegation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a democratic manner.

He alleged that the Opposition, some Left parties and certain groups speaking in the name of intellectuals, were making baseless allegations as they could not tolerate the growing public support for the BJP.

Madhav urged people to read the complete press note issued by the Election Commission. He also rejected the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi and those circulating on social media.

Responding to the vote theft allegations, he said the country had a strong system for preparing and revising electoral rolls. Chief Electoral Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, Deputy Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers were involved in the process. Electoral rolls were revised through various forms, he said.

He added that electoral roll revision exercises were conducted regularly. While some errors could occur in such a large system, describing them as vote theft was far from the truth.

Madhav said the Election Commission had clarified that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process was being conducted transparently.

Referring to the BJP’s defeats in some States in the past, he said the party respected the people’s mandate.

He attributed the BJP’s strength to its organisational structure, which functioned from the booth level to the mandal and district levels. Party workers were assigned specific responsibilities, and their implementation was monitored, he said.

Madhav urged the Opposition to stop spreading false information and misleading people. He said that if the parties genuinely had public support, they should strengthen their organisations.