Andhra Pradesh: AI portal MMATRIX to track public petitions, government decisions in real time

VIJAYAWADA: In a pioneering administrative initiative aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in public governance, Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Minister Satya Kumar Yadav is introducing an AI-powered portal—MMATRIX—to monitor the progress of public petitions and official review decisions in real time.

Designed by the Medical and Health Department on the instructions of the Minister, MMATRIX—short for Minister’s Monitoring & Action Tracking of Representations & Inter-departmental execution—marks the first time such an integrated tracking system is being implemented in any state government department in Andhra Pradesh.

The portal operates as a tracking and monitoring layer over the official e-Office system, without replacing it.

Under the paperless system, every representation received from citizens, public representatives, or government employees will be immediately digitized on the same day with details regarding source, priority, and minister notes.

The portal tracks every application using a unique three-tier tracking mechanism: an MMATRIX identification number, an e-Office receipt number, and an e-Office file number.