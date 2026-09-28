Andhra Pradesh: Rs 624 crore sanctioned for drinking water project in Srikakulam district

SRIKAKULAM: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Sunday announced that Rs 624 crore sanctioned for a comprehensive drinking water scheme to every household in every village of the Tekkali constituency in Srikakulam district.

He said his primary goal is to provide clean drinking water to every village. He said through this scheme, water will be drawn from the Hiramandalam reservoir and supplied to villages through water tanks.

He toured Ayodhyapuram Grama Panchayat in Tekkali Mandal in Srikakulam district on Sunday.

During his visit, he inspected several areas and directly interacted with the people. Villagers, women, and farmers brought their issues to his attention, and he instructed officials to take necessary measures for their resolution.

He also announced that the central government has sanctioned 3 lakh houses for the state and the construction program will begin soon.

In the Tekkali constituency, beneficiary lists have already been prepared, and the online process has been completed,and once the houses are sanctioned, construction will be expedited, he added.

Later, Minister Atchannaidu laid the foundation stone for a tar road from National Highway-16 to Sukhadevipeta, estimated at `1.70 crore. He also inaugurated the reconstruction of a BT road from NH-16 through Ayodhyapuram to Sukhadevipeta, extending to Kantragada.