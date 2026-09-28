Andhra Pradesh: Six-year wait ends for Swarna Ward staff promotions

VIJAYAWADA: In a major administrative decision aimed at addressing six years of promotional stagnation among municipal grassroots personnel, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued formal orders operationalising structured promotional channels for four categories of Swarna Ward Secretariat functionaries.

The decision, following recent State Cabinet approval, establishes clear career progression pathways for thousands of ward-level employees recruited in 2019 who had been serving in the same cadres despite the initial notification of promotional hierarchies.

The newly notified promotional framework covers Ward Administrative Secretaries, Ward Data Processing Secretaries, Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretaries (Grade-II), and Ward Planning & Regulation Secretaries (Grade-II) deployed across Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) State-wide. To enable career advancement without creating additional financial liabilities for the exchequer or displacing serving staff, the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department restructured the cadre by rationalising 915 identified surplus and vacant Grade-II positions to create 815 new Junior Assistant posts.

These newly sanctioned Junior Assistant posts will facilitate immediate promotions for eligible Ward Administrative Secretaries, while the resulting vacancies in that cadre will open up promotional avenues for eligible Ward Data Processing Secretaries who can eventually progress to Senior Assistant roles.