Andhra Pradesh: Udayagiri segment set for an infrastructure makeover

NELLORE: The drought-hit Udayagiri constituency will host the statewide launch of Palle Panduga 3.0 on September 29, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan inaugurating the third phase of the rural development programme at Ramapuram village in Varikuntapadu mandal.

Officials said the venue was chosen to highlight the challenges facing rural areas and showcase ongoing efforts to strengthen village infrastructure and livelihoods.

Preparations are being overseen by Udayagiri TDP MLA Kakarla Suresh. Suresh said the programme will deliver 6,000 km of cement-concrete roads at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore and 9,500 km of BT roads worth Rs 7,550 crore.

It also includes 22,000 mini Gokulams, or livestock shelters, costing Rs 300 crore to support dairy farmers. Plantation activities across 50,000 acres will be taken up at an estimated Rs 225 crore, while Rs 110 crore will be spent on 1,000 km of magic drains. Another Rs 200 crore will go towards bus shelters, Gram Panchayat buildings, community platforms and other village infrastructure.