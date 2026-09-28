Andhra University MA Social Work batch marks 50 years with reunion

VISHAKAPATNAM: The MA Social Work 1976-78 batch of Andhra University celebrated its Golden Jubilee reunion on September 26, bringing together former classmates to mark 50 years of friendship and professional achievements.

The alumni visited Room No. 15 at the Arts College, where they attended their first-semester classes in 1976. They occupied the same positions in the classroom and attended a session by their former teacher, Prof. K. Dasaratha Ramaiah, on the same subject, ‘Dynamics of Behaviour’.

The reunion was attended by former IAS officer and former Union Energy Secretary E A S Sarma as the chief guest. He recalled the values and education received at Andhra University and appreciated the batch for maintaining its bond over five decades.

The reunion was organised under the leadership of Prof. S V Sudhakar, whose efforts brought the former classmates together. Members of the batch have gone on to serve as vice-chancellors, senior professors, academicians, general managers, social sector experts, business leaders and entrepreneurs. The reunion celebrated their teachers, education, friendship and association with Andhra University.