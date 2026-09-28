APPCB raises concern over tyre unit violations

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) chairman P Krishnaiah conducted a surprise inspection of a tyre pyrolysis unit at Paritala village in NTR district on Sunday.

During the inspection, the chairman expressed serious concern over the manner in which the unit was being managed and the implementation of pollution control measures.

He observed that the premises of the unit were highly unhygienic, with waste materials, used tyres, sludge and other refuse lying scattered across the site. The Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), which is a crucial component of the pollution control system, was also found to be not functioning properly.

The chairman took serious note of the manner in which excess gas generated during the pyrolysis process was being burnt at ground level in violation of the prescribed norms. As per the norms, flare gas is required to be burnt through a 30-metre-high stack. However, at this unit, the flare gas was found to be burnt inside a ground-level room. He also expressed serious concern over the manner in which the unit was complying with the Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) conditions prescribed by the Pollution Control Board.

He stated that there was a need to comprehensively assess the condition of similar units operating in remote areas across the State.

The Chairman directed all Zonal Officers (ZOs) to personally inspect all tyre pyrolysis units under their respective jurisdictions.