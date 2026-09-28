Big jolt to YSRCP as leaders and workers from 13 villages quit

VIZIANAGARAM: In a major political jolt to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as well as former minister Botcha Satyanarayana in Vizianagaram district, several key leaders from 13 villages across Merakamudidam mandal in the Cheepurupalli assembly segment resigned en masse from the party’s primary membership on Sunday.

Former ZPTC member and YSRCP Mandal Party President Kotla Venkata Rao and District Booth Committee Convener Burle Naresh Kumar were among the key leaders who tendered their resignations. On Sunday, they announced their resignations and displayed their resignation letters to the media at a press conference held at Chinnabantupalli. Their defection from YSRCP marks a growing erosion of the party’s base in a region long considered a stronghold for Leader of Opposition in the AP Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana.

Speaking on the occasion, former ZPTC member Kotla Venkata Rao said that they have resolved to work under the leadership of former Zilla Parishad Chairman and Botcha’s nephew Majji Srinivasarao (Chinna Srinu). Key mandal-level functionaries, former sarpanches, former MPTCs, and leaders holding various organizational posts across 13 villages have also stepped down.

He further asserted that significant political realignments and large-scale defections from Merakamudidam mandal would follow in the coming days.

It may be recalled that, YSRCP district party president and Botcha’s nephew, Majji Srinivasa Rao (Chinna Srinu), parted ways with the YSRCP to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) a couple weeks ago.