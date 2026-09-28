‘Chalo Vijayawada’ protest of ward employees triggers tension

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in Vijayawada on Sunday when Swarna Gramam Swarna Ward (SGSW) employees from across Andhra Pradesh attempted to take part in ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ protest over their long-pending service-related demands.

Police detained employees at several locations across the State, including bus stands and railway stations, and prevented many from reaching the protest venue.

Employee associations alleged that police began detaining employees travelling to Vijayawada from different districts from Saturday midnight. Some were reportedly forced to get down from buses and trains, and detained at bus and railway stations.

In Vijayawada alone, around 600 employees were reportedly taken into custody, and shifted to various police stations.

Despite the restrictions, several employees managed to reach Lenin Centre and Dharna Chowk in the city in small groups. Protesters sat on roads and raised slogans demanding that the government address their grievances. Additional police force was deployed at Dharna Chowk, and barricades were set up on roads leading to the protest venue.

Tension escalated when police attempted to disperse protesters. It was alleged that employees were injured in scuffle and several protesters were forcibly removed from the roads. Employee associations alleged that women were dragged away during the protest.