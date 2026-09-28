‘Chalo Vijayawada’ protest of ward employees triggers tension

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in Vijayawada on Sunday when Swarna Gramam Swarna Ward (SGSW) employees from across Andhra Pradesh attempted to take part in ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ protest over their long-pending service-related demands.
Police detained employees at several locations across the State, including bus stands and railway stations, and prevented many from reaching the protest venue.
Employee associations alleged that police began detaining employees travelling to Vijayawada from different districts from Saturday midnight. Some were reportedly forced to get down from buses and trains, and detained at bus and railway stations.
In Vijayawada alone, around 600 employees were reportedly taken into custody, and shifted to various police stations.
Despite the restrictions, several employees managed to reach Lenin Centre and Dharna Chowk in the city in small groups. Protesters sat on roads and raised slogans demanding that the government address their grievances. Additional police force was deployed at Dharna Chowk, and barricades were set up on roads leading to the protest venue.
Tension escalated when police attempted to disperse protesters. It was alleged that employees were injured in scuffle and several protesters were forcibly removed from the roads. Employee associations alleged that women were dragged away during the protest.
Employees demand notional increments, promotion structure
The employees demands include two notional increments, payment of pending dues, better promotional opportunities and a permanent promotion structure. They said despite working in the village and ward secretariat system for nearly seven years, several service-related issues remained unresolved. Employee leaders also alleged that those detained at police stations were not provided adequate food and other facilities. Former employee union leader Venkatrami Reddy reportedly visited police stations to extend support to the detained employees.
It may be recalled that police had denied permission for the protest, citing restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS and Section 30 of the Police Act. Employee associations, however, condemned the police action, and alleged that the government was suppressing their right to raise legitimate grievances. They demanded the immediate release of all detained employees, and a written assurance from the government on their demands.
Meanwhile, Social Welfare and Gram/Ward Secretariat Systems Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said the government was committed to the welfare of secretariat employees. “The file related to notional increments has been sent to the Finance Department for consideration. Steps have been taken to look into the demands of employees, including regularisation, pending dues and promotions,” he said.
CI dies of heart attack while on bandobust duty
In a tragic incident, Nunna Circle Inspector Ahmed Ali died of a heart attack while attending bandobust duty at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada. When police tried to take protesters into custody, it led to a scuffle between protesters and police. While trying to prevent the protesters from moving forward, CI Ahmed Ali suddenly collapsed after suffering a heart attack.
Police shifted him to a private hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. Home Minister Vangalapaudi Anitha expressed her condolences to the bereaved family.