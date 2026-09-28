CM Naidu to launch Rs 11,085 cr rural infrastructure plan on September 29

VIJAYAWADA: All arrangements are in place for the launch of Palle Panduga 3.0 on September 29, under which the State government has sanctioned a massive outlay of Rs 11,085 crore to execute large-scale rural infrastructure development works across Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) K Pawan Kalyan will jointly launch the mega campaign at Udayagiri in Nellore district.

The initiative aims to accelerate rural transformation through financial convergence, combining Rs 5,391 crore in Central funds with a State allocation of Rs 5,694 crore, mobilised through schemes like VB-G RAM G (Rs 1,750 crore), Global Horticulture Hub (Rs 3,800 crore), and funding from NABARD, SASCI, and State resources (Rs 2,000 crore).

Under the programme, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department has mapped out extensive physical targets to upgrade connectivity and civic infrastructure.

A major chunk of the funding—Rs 7,550 crore—has been earmarked for laying and upgrading 9,500 km of Black Topped (BT) roads, alongside Rs 2,700 crore sanctioned to construct 6,000 km of Concrete (CC) roads within habitations.