Fire staff work during disasters without worrying about their families: Andhra Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

VISHAKAPATNAM: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Sunday inaugurated a new fire station building in Sabbavaram, Anakapalli district, constructed for Rs 1.60 crore with funds from the 15th Finance Commission.

Anitha also inaugurated a new fire engine and inspected the rooms at the station. She visited a stall set up by the Fire Department and enquired about the functioning of various firefighting equipment.

Later, Anitha, Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and APOILFED chairman Gandi Babji planted saplings on the fire station premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Anitha said she was happy to visit Sabbavaram as it was her native place. She appreciated the fire department officials and staff for their services.

She said fire personnel worked during disasters without worrying about their lives. She recalled their services during the Budameru floods, when they went door-to-door and helped clean the surroundings. Anitha said several new fire stations had been constructed and a large number of fire engines had been purchased during the NDA coalition government.

She said she would work for the development of Pendurthi constituency. She also called upon NDA coalition candidates to perform well in the upcoming local body elections.