Gear up for local body elections: TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao on Sunday called for coordination among TDP, Jana Sena and BJP leaders to prepare for the upcoming local body elections.

Speaking at an NDA coordination meeting held at the TDP Zonal Office in Visakhapatnam, he stressed the need for unity and collective action among alliance cadre from the village to the constituency level. The meeting discussed election preparations, coordination among alliance partners and constituency-wise action plans. It called on alliance cadre to remain prepared for the elections whenever they are held.

The meeting also decided to ensure that coordination committees function according to local conditions. It stressed the need to identify suitable candidates based on their understanding of local issues, public concerns and grassroots development.

The participants also discussed regular reviews of local issues and political developments.

Palla Srinivasa Rao called for continued coordination among elected representatives, party leaders and grassroots cadre.

Visakhapatnam District Parliament Party Election In-charge M.A. Sharif, District In-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, NDA alliance MLAs, elected representatives, constituency in-charges and TDP, Jana Sena and BJP leaders attended the meeting.