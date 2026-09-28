New 220-kV station to boost power infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh's Kaikaluru

ELURU: TRANSCO Executive Engineer Jaikar Rai said the newly established 220/33-kV power station at Gopavaram in Kaikaluru mandal would significantly strengthen the transmission network and improve the quality of supply to the aqua sector and residential areas.

Speaking to TNIE, Rai said the facility was set up to meet rising demand in Kaikaluru, where aquaculture has expanded over the past decade.

The new station would help address low-voltage problems and provide reliable power to aqua farmers.

According to a Vijayawada TRANSCO note, Kaikaluru has around 85,000 acres under aquaculture and 8,513 aqua electricity connections. The sector depends heavily on stable supply for pumps and equipment, making voltage fluctuations a major concern. The `55-crore project, delayed earlier due to funding constraints, was taken up after land acquisition and tender completion, with works executed under continuous monitoring.

Rai said the station would reduce load on the existing network, improve voltage levels and provide additional capacity to meet future demand.

The facility is the second major 220-kV station in the Eluru parliamentary constituency after Bhimadole. It will also help supply adjoining areas during emergencies. Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar is scheduled to inaugurate the station on September 28.

Kaikaluru MLA Kamineni Srinivas said the new facility would resolve long-pending power issues for aqua farmers and residents, adding that new substations are being established in four mandals to further strengthen infrastructure.