No compromise on secretariat staff welfare, 14k already promoted: Minister Dola

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare and Secretariat Minister Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Sunday asserted that the NDA coalition government will not compromise on the service regularisation and legitimate welfare amenities of Swarna Grama and Swarna Ward secretariat staff.

Speaking to media personnel in Visakhapatnam, the Minister pointed out that while the previous YSRCP regime failed to regularise secretariat workers, the current administration executed the regularisation process upon assuming office. He stated that the file regarding Notional Increments has already been forwarded to the Finance Department, with continuous follow-ups underway to ensure early implementation.

Detailing administrative measures taken to improve working conditions, Dr Veeranjaneya Swamy highlighted the introduction of an automatic leave sanction mechanism that allows employees to avail up to two days of casual leave even if higher officials fail to process the application in time.

To address manpower shortages, staff duties have been decentralised to enable mutual assistance.

He further said that the previous regime had failed to grant a single promotion, whereas the present government has already promoted nearly 14,000 secretariat employees, with remaining eligible promotions scheduled for completion within a month.

Addressing employee demands for Junior Assistant cadre status, the Minister advised staff to submit their representations to the upcoming Pay Revision Commission (PRC), assuring that the government will proceed in accordance with the recommendations made by the Commission.