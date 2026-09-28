Rs 2,019 crore irrigation push to transform Kurnool into horticulture hub

KURNOOL: Kurnool district is set for a major horticulture-led transformation, with irrigation, road connectivity, micro-irrigation, processing and marketing infrastructure being planned under the State government’s ambitious “Global Horticulture Hub - Rayalaseema Rising.”

District Collector A Siri said the integrated plan would strengthen the entire horticulture value chain and create better income opportunities for farmers. The programme is aimed at expanding horticulture while improving water availability and market access.

For Kurnool, Rs 2,019 crore has been proposed for irrigation projects, with the long-pending Vedavathi project expected to provide irrigation to nearly 80,000 acres and address drinking water needs in Alur, Aspari, Chippagiri and Maddikera areas. The capacity of Gajuladinne Project will be increased from 4.5 TMC to 5.5 TMC, while 111 minor irrigation tanks will also be developed.

The district has around 86,000 hectares under horticulture cultivation, and plans are under way to add another 60,000 hectares.

The horticulture sector currently generates an estimated Rs 6,768 crore Gross Value Added (GVA), which is expected to rise through expansion, improved productivity, quality and value addition.

About Rs 1,642 crore has been proposed specifically for horticulture development, while an overall Rs 2,200-crore plan covering horticulture-linked infrastructure and rural roads is being prepared. This includes 721 km of new roads, 442 km of reconstruction and 279 km of road-layer upgrading, improving connectivity between production centres and markets.

Mango, sweet orange, onion, chilli, papaya, vegetables and flowers will be promoted based on market demand, with climate-resilient varieties receiving priority. Drip irrigation, fertigation and farm ponds will be expanded to improve water-use efficiency.

The district administration also plans collection centres, pack houses, grading and sorting facilities, cold chains, storage and processing units to reduce post-harvest losses and strengthen domestic and export markets.

The initiative is scheduled for launch by the Chief Minister in Annamayya district on October 2. Recent State-level plans also envisage substantial expansion of horticulture cultivation across Rayalaseema.