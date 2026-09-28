Rs 5.3 crore road works launched in Andhra Pradesh's Pedana

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry and Pedana MLA Kagitha Krishna Prasad laid the foundation stones for various developmental works in the Pedana Assembly constituency on Sunday.

The first road, connecting Konkapudi and Edumudi, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.40 crore with Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) funds. The second road, connecting Balliparru and Kakarlamudi, will be taken up at a cost of Rs 2.90 crore, also under SASCI funds. Speaking on the occasion, Balashowry and Krishna said the NDA government was according top priority to both welfare and development. They said the government was allocating substantial funds to strengthen infrastructure in villages.

They directed officials and contractors to strictly adhere to quality standards and complete the works within the stipulated time.

They said the completion of the roads would improve transportation facilities.

TDP leaders S Veera Prasad, Katta Nagaraju, Sonti Ramu, Parasa Kameswara Rao and others participated in the programmes.