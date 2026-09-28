Rs 94 crore Akhanda Godavari project to transform tourism

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The historic Havelock Bridge and Pushkar Ghat will be developed as major tourism destinations under the Akhanda Godavari project, with the Centre sanctioning Rs 94.44 crore under the SASCI 2024-25 scheme, said Special Chief Secretary to the State Tourism Department Shamsher Singh Rawat.

Rawat, AP Tourism Managing Director Pattamshetti Ravi Subhash, East Godavari Collector Kirthi Chekuri and other officials inspected the proposed sites on Sunday.

The Collector and Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena explained the plans through a photo exhibition. The 127-year-old Havelock Bridge, stretching 2.7 km with 57 spans, will be developed while preserving its heritage.

Eighteen spans are proposed for attractions including a glass bridge, gaming zone, craft bazaar, hanging gardens, aquarium tunnel, rail museum, hologram zoo and space-themed exhibits.

Food courts, a toy train, selfie points and visitor amenities are also planned. Pushkar Ghat will be developed as a spiritual tourism centre, with facilities for Godavari Harathi, holy baths and temple beautification.

Bridge Lanka is proposed to be transformed into an eco-friendly Tapovanam, featuring boating, meditation centres and wellness facilities.

The project also covers Kadiyam nurseries, Godavari canals and Samisrigudem canal in Nidadavole mandal, where beautification is planned along a 3.12-mile stretch. The government aims to complete key infrastructure ahead of the Godavari Pushkarams and position Rajamahendravaram as a prominent tourism hub.

Leading hospitality groups are exploring investments, with a five-star hotel proposed on 30 acres at Pichukallanka in Atreyapuram mandal of Ambedkar Konaseema district.

A Taj hotel in Rajamahendravaram is expected to be ready by the Pushkarams. Nearly 2,000 visitors travel to Papikondalu from Rajamahendravaram every weekend. A houseboat service is expected soon, while a floathome is planned near Saraswathi Ghat.