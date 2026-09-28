Tourism offering job opportunities in Andhra Pradesh: Minister Kandula Durgesh

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Tourism will emerge as a major employment generator after industry, offering significant employment opportunities for youth, said State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh while inaugurating World Tourism Day celebrations here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Durgesh said the government was promoting adventure tourism, wellness centres, eco-tourism and homestays to attract more visitors and create jobs. Local guides, hotels, small businesses and handicrafts would benefit from tourism development, he stated.

The State had attracted tourism investments worth Rs 20,000 crore, of which projects worth Rs 6,000 crore had reached the implementation stage, he said.

The Minister said Andhra Pradesh, with its long coastline, temples, Pancharama Kshetras and Tirumala, offer diverse tourism experiences to the tourists. Maredumilli and Mothugudem were emerging as popular destinations, while Rajamahendravaram would be developed as a major tourism hub.

The government was exploring AI, QR codes and multilingual digital information services covering 130 tourism and spiritual destinations.

Durgesh said the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams would be celebrated grandly across six districts. The Rs 94-crore Akhanda Godavari project would develop Havelock Bridge, Pushkar Ghat and other attractions.

MLC Somu Veerraju, MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, Collector Keerthi Chekuri and Tourism Principal Secretary S.S. Rawat attended the programme.

Minister Kandula Durgesh presented the awards for Best Hotel (Deluxe) to Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach, Best Five-Star Hotel to Hyatt Place, Vijayawada, and Best Budget Hotel to Sri Venkateswara Lodge, Mantralayam.