Visakhapatnam to be developed as a hub for IT, medical tourism and beach tourism: Minister Dola

VISHAKAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam sees the highest tourism activity in Andhra Pradesh after Tirumala and attracts 85 per cent of the foreign tourists visiting the State, District Collector Abhishikth Kishore said on Sunday.

Speaking at the ‘Vizag Waves’ programme organised at Dronamraju Circle in Siripuram to mark World Tourism Day, the Collector said more than 10 five-star hotels were under construction in the city.

Mayfair and Oberoi were taking up projects with seven-star facilities, while Westin, Marriott and Taj were constructing new hotels, he said.

He said international investors and experts he met during his US visit had compared Visakhapatnam with Italy’s Amalfi Coast and praised the city for its beauty and cleanliness.

District in-charge Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said the government was committed to developing Visakhapatnam as a hub for IT, medical tourism and beach tourism. He said the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district had vast tourism potential, from Araku and Paderu Agency to the Buddhist sites in Anakapalli.

He said the Tourism Department, under Minister Kandula Durgesh, was promoting tourism through new policies with the slogan, “No ism... the future is tourism”.