34 per cent BC quota in AP local body polls challenged in High Court

VIJAYAWADA: Senior Supreme Court counsel and founder-president of the All India Federation of Backward Classes, Vangala Eswaraiah, on Monday told the HC that the State government’s order providing 34 percent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections would not withstand judicial scrutiny.

Appearing before Justice B.S. Bhanumathi, Eswaraiah argued that the government had issued the order despite being aware of the legal limitations on reservations exceeding the 50% ceiling laid down by the Supreme Court.

He said the government should instead pass resolutions in both Houses of the State Legislature and forward them to the Centre for appropriate legislation to provide reservation to BCs in proportion to their population.

Referring to Tamil Nadu, he said the State had followed a similar legislative route, resulting in a total reservation of 69 per cent, including BC, MBC, OBC, SC and ST categories. He also pointed out that bills seeking 42 per cent reservation for BCs had been introduced in Telangana.

Eswaraiah contended that AP had failed to undertake a comprehensive caste census and socio-economic-political survey before proceeding with local body polls. Determining BC reservations without scientific data on their population was legally unsustainable, he argued.