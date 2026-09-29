Act tough on aqua units over pollution, Deputy CM Pawan tells APPCB

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forest and Environment Pawan Kalyan has directed Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) officials to strictly enforce environmental regulations at aqua processing and pre-processing units across the State to prevent pollution of water resources caused by untreated aqua waste.

He said the TDP-led NDA coalition government was giving priority to protecting water resources and preventing pollution. Untreated aqua waste containing harmful chemicals beyond permissible limits could contaminate rivers, canals, estuaries and groundwater, affecting fisheries, agriculture, livestock, livelihoods and public health, he said.

Pawan Kalyan directed officials to maintain continuous surveillance over aqua processing units and ensure compliance with prescribed environmental standards. He reviewed the impact of pollution from aqua processing and pre-processing units and the measures being taken to prevent contamination.

APPCB officials said the government has 119 aqua processing units and 12 aqua pre-processing units. Following Pawan Kalyan’s directions, extensive inspections, sampling and testing were being conducted to assess compliance with environmental standards.

Samples have so far been collected from 82 units. Variations were detected in certain units in key parameters, including pH levels, total suspended solids (TSS) and biochemical oxygen demand (BOD). Show-cause notices have already been issued to 10 units for failing to comply with environmental norms. The units have been given two weeks to submit explanations and undertake corrective measures. Officials said regulatory action would be initiated under environmental laws against units that continued to violate the prescribed norms.