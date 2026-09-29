All ongoing NMC works will be completed in two months

NELLORE: Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana on Monday said all ongoing development works in Nellore city would be completed within two months as he laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 7.59 crore across several divisions.

During his tour of the city, Narayana said the government was prioritising roads, central lighting, dividers, greenery, parks, fountains and sports facilities. He directed officials to ensure that all works were completed on time.

Narayana performed bhoomi puja for CC road works worth Rs 39 lakh at Peddamasjid Centre and laid the foundation for divider, central lighting and CC road works worth Rs 1.70 crore at Janardhan Reddy Colony.

The Minister also laid the foundation for greenery and beautification works worth Rs 4 crore beneath the Venkateswarapuram flyover. Responding to a request from local residents, he directed officials to establish a shuttle court and an open gym at the site.

He inaugurated a new park at Gandhi Girijan Colony, being developed at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore, and laid the foundation for fountain works near the statue of Anam Venkata Reddy at Muthukur Gate Centre.

Narayana said officials would complete all end-to-end roads in the city shortly.