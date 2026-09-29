Andhra Pradesh government firm on resolving ‘Swarna’ staff issues: Minister Dola

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy has asserted that the State government is taking steps to resolve the legitimate and feasible demands of Swarna Gramam and Swarna Ward Secretariat employees.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat on Monday, the Minister said around 1.23 lakh employees had been appointed by the previous government in 2019-20, but their service-related issues had not been adequately addressed. A Cabinet sub-committee headed by the Deputy Chief Minister was constituted by the coalition government to examine their grievances, he said.

The Minister said promotions had already been given to 14,331 employees in 18 cadres, and another 800 employees will be promoted. The government had also decided to extend the Automatic Advancement Scheme to eligible employees appointed in the Record Assistant cadre, despite Rs 150 crore additional burden, he said.