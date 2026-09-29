Andhra Pradesh government to take up road repairs with Rs 1,498 crore

VIJAYAWADA: Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister BC Janardhan Reddy stated on Monday that the State Government has prepared a preliminary estimate of Rs 1,498.30 crore to repair and permanently restore 2,405 km of roads severely damaged across Andhra Pradesh following recent heavy rains triggered by a deep depression.

In an official statement the Minister noted that the R&B field staff were continuously alerted under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s instructions to execute rapid relief and emergency transit measures, minimising public inconvenience. Out of the total damaged network, Srikakulam district sustained the worst impact, with 412 km of road stretches affected.

Statewide, heavy run-off caused road breaches in nine locations, soil erosion across 36 stretches, and traffic disruptions at 103 points, all of which were cleared or temporarily restored. He said that out of 187 damaged Culvert and Drainage (CD) works, temporary restoration has already been completed in 169 locations.