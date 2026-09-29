Andhra Pradesh HC seeks details of SPCPER amid multiple PILs filed by several people

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Monday sought details about the background and functioning of the Society for Protection of Civil Property and Environmental Rights (SPCPER), after several public interest litigations (PILs) were filed in its name by different individuals.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan questioned the society’s counsel, Jada Sravan Kumar, about its registration, headquarters, bylaws and the authority under which different persons were filing PILs on behalf of the organisation.

The High Court observed that multiple PILs on different issues had been filed in the name of the same society by different individuals. It sought details of the resolutions passed by the society authorising the petitioners to institute the cases, besides other relevant documents. The bench also questioned whether the prescribed procedures for filing PILs had been followed.

The issue came up when four PILs filed by different individuals in the name of SPCPER on various issues were listed before the court on Monday.