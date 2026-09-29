AP HC: Comprehensive mechanism is necessary to check illegal mining

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday said a comprehensive mechanism was necessary to prevent illegal mining and sand excavation and observed that such activities were taking place due to the absence of a system for conducting regular inspections.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan said officials who failed to prevent illegal mining should be held accountable and appropriate action should be taken against them. The bench said the present petition would be heard along with other cases related to similar issues listed on Wednesday and adjourned the matter.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by former Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan seeking an independent inquiry into alleged illegal sand mining at Kavurivaripalem village in Chirala mandal of Bapatla district.

He sought the constitution of an independent committee headed by a retired judge and a senior IAS officer to identify those allegedly behind the illegal sand excavation. The petitioner also sought directions to authorities to stop excavation and transportation of sand from Survey Nos. 47 and 607 in the village.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Manoj submitted that police, mining and revenue officials were registering cases against vehicle drivers and were not taking action against those allegedly orchestrating the illegal mining operations.

He said the authorities had failed to identify the persons behind the activity despite a representation being submitted to the district Collector.