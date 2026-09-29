eSanjeevani training program begins at AIIMS Mangalagiri

VIJAYAWADA: A four-day state-level master training programme designed to operationalise the ‘eSanjeevani’ unified digital healthcare management system across Andhra Pradesh commenced at AIIMS Mangalagiri on Monday. Health Commissioner KVN Chakradhar Babu inaugurated the session, which aims to streamline digital health services and establish seamless administrative connectivity across public medical facilities statewide.

The initial phase of the capacity-building drive covers key health administrators from seven districts—NTR, Krishna, erstwhile Godavari, Eluru, Konaseema, and Kakinada.

The training schedule spans from September 28 to October 1. While DMHOs and Deputy DMHOs attend the primary two-day administrative modules, remaining program officers and IT specialists participate for the full four-day duration to serve as Master Trainers. These designated officials will cascade training to primary, secondary, and AYUSH healthcare personnel within their districts.

The eSanjeevani portal functions as a centralised, interoperable digital framework that connects primary health centres, area hospitals, and specialised tertiary care institutes, to enable patient record management and efficient healthcare delivery across urban and rural sectors.