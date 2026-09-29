Expo showcases legacy of erstwhile Waltair Division

VISHAKAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam railway station celebrated its 130th anniversary with a Station Mahotsav on Monday, featuring heritage exhibitions, cultural programmes and the release of a commemorative coffee table book titled ‘Waltair Visakhapatnam’.

South Coast Railway General Manager Sandeep Mathur, who attended the celebrations as the chief guest, highlighted the station’s growth from its beginnings in 1896 to its present position as a major railway hub.

He said the station, which initially had two platforms and around 200 passengers a day, now has eight platforms and serves more than 65,000 passengers daily.

He said the station was being redeveloped to expand its capacity to 14 platforms, with modern facilities, improved connectivity and sustainable infrastructure. He said the development showed the vision of ‘Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi’, which seeks to preserve heritage while adopting modern facilities and technology.

The celebrations began with a flag march, followed by a historical photo exhibition and an exhibition of heritage artefacts showcasing the station’s evolution and the legacy of the erstwhile Waltair Division.

The programme also featured the release of the coffee table book, the raising of a helium balloon, distribution of commemorative mementoes and cultural performances showcasing local art and traditions.

Visakhapatnam Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra highlighted the station’s 130-year journey from Waltair to its present position. He thanked the people of Visakhapatnam for supporting the station’s redevelopment.

Additional Divisional Railway Managers E Santhram and K Ramarao, branch officers, railway personnel and heritage enthusiasts attended.